LPG Shortage: Cong. Blames Escalating Energy Crisis On Union Govt’s Policies

Hyderabad: The Congress on Wednesday blamed the Union government’s “failed” foreign policy and its non-neutral stand on the ongoing war in West Asia for the LPG crisis in the country. Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna and MLC Balmoor Venkat criticised the BJP-led Centre for turning a blind eye to the shortage and dismissing reports of scarcity as “fake news”.

The MP said the Centre was unwilling to accept the ground reality or address the difficulties faced by the common people. Speaking outside Parliament, he said the crisis was already affecting the hospitality sector, with more than 80 per cent of restaurants and hotels shut.

“When restaurants and hotels shut down, gig workers employed through apps like Zomato and Zepto are also affected, leading to rising unemployment,” he said.

Balmoor Venkat questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s approach towards Israel, alleging it had put the country’s energy security at risk. “The oil supply from the Gulf has been affected due to failed diplomacy and the shift in India’s policy regarding Iran and Israel. Countries that remained neutral in this war are facing fewer energy crisis,” he said. The Central government has ignored such a scenario without assessing them in advance," he noted.

He also said the Centre’s earlier claim that India had reserves for 74 days had created confusion among states. “If the Centre does not act vigilantly, domestic consumers will be in trouble. The hospitality industry, still recovering from the Covid lockdown, is once again being pushed into crisis,” he added.