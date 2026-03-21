LPG Price Soars, Kerosene Stoves Are Back

Hyderabad: With the LPG shortage caused by the US-Iran war continuing to affect daily life, many households and small businesses are turning to alternative cooking methods.

While domestic LPG cylinders are being quoted a whopping Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500 in the black market, commercial cylinders are being sold for even higher at Rs 7,000 — several times their normal cost.

Srija Sharma, a customer who was looking to buy a cylinder in Abids on Saturday, said: “I booked a cylinder for my house more than two weeks ago, but it never arrived. So I tried finding out if I could find a cylinder outside, and one person told me that a new cylinder is Rs 4,000. It’s ridiculous.”

With gas becoming both scarce and expensive, residents are increasingly shifting to electric cooking options such as induction stoves. These appliances, though dependent on electricity, are seen as a safer and more reliable alternative during the crisis.

An unexpected trend has emerged in local markets — the reemergence of kerosene stoves. Once considered outdated, the kerosene stoves are being sold again due to the LPG shortage.

However, in Hyderabad, the situation is complicated by the lack of kerosene itself. Unlike earlier years, when kerosene was being sold in Fair Price Shops (FPS) and ration shops, kerosene is not available through the shops.

But that hasn’t stopped people from attempting to buy kerosene. Many people are trying informal or “backdoor” methods to obtain kerosene to cook on small kerosene stovetops. But with the supply of kerosene being regulated tightly, several buyers are finding kerosene stoves impractical despite purchasing them.

Rajesh Mudiraj, a resident of Chikkadpally, said: “I bought a kerosene stove recently from a market for `900, but kerosene itself is not available anywhere. I’m still cooking on my LPG stove, but I’m thinking of purchasing an electric stove if the LPG situation continues.”

This has pushed people to explore safer and more accessible options, including induction cooktops and small LPG cylinders, wherever available. Some households are also reducing cooking frequency or relying on simpler meals to manage the situation.