LPG Price Hike, Cylinder Shortage Trigger Protests in Warangal, Karimnagar

Warangal: Resentment over the recent hike in LPG prices and a shortage of commercial cylinders has intensified across the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts, triggering protests and concern among hospitality businesses.

The revision raised the price of domestic cylinders by Rs 60 and commercial cylinders by Rs 115. Experts estimate that the hike could impose an additional burden of about Rs 57.60 crore on residents and businesses in the undivided Warangal district.

In Bachannapet mandal of Jangaon district, activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest demanding an immediate rollback of the prices.

Addressing the gathering, CPM senior leader Ramagalla Ashok and mandal committee member Annaboyina Rajulu accused the BJP-led Central government of imposing economic pressure on the public.

They alleged that after attacking the interests of farmers through controversial farm laws and undermining labour rights through new codes, the government is now targeting the common man’s kitchen. The leaders warned that the public's patience is wearing thin and that the current administration risks political survival if it continues to push the poor into financial distress.

Hotel, hostel and restaurant owners in Warangal and Karimnagar said the shortage of commercial cylinders has disrupted operations. They attributed the shortage to supply chain disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Several small eateries reported difficulty in securing commercial cylinders at affordable prices. Industry representatives said the shortage could lead to illegal diversion of domestic cylinders into the commercial market.

Gas agencies in several areas have begun issuing token numbers to manage crowds at distribution centres. Long queues were reported outside agencies as consumers waited for refills.

Consumer Gandla Nagaraju said he was asked to return after several days despite booking a refill earlier. “I have been waiting for my refill for 15 days and now they hand me a token and tell me my turn will come next week. This is an administrative failure,” he lamented.

The supply disruption has also affected industrial operations. At the Fertiliser City plant in Ramagundam, urea production has declined following a reduction in gas allocation from two million metric cubic metres to one MMCMD due to supply disruptions from Qatar. Plant sources said production has fallen by nearly 50 per cent, raising concerns over fertiliser availability ahead of the agricultural season.

Protesters also alleged inadequate implementation of the state government’s Mahalakshmi scheme, which promises LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 for eligible households. Local leaders demanded that the government ensure the subsidy reaches all beneficiaries to offset the impact of the price hike.