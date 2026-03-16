LPG Cylinder Stolen From Welding Shop in Kodad

Nalgonda:An unidentified person allegedly stole an LPG cylinder from a welding shop at Khammam Cross Road in Kodad of Suryapet district.

According to local sources, the theft occurred when the shop owner had gone home for lunch. During that time, a man who arrived on a moped reportedly entered the shop and took away the LPG cylinder.

The shop owner noticed the cylinder missing after returning from his house. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the premises, and the footage of the theft has since circulated on social media.

Police said no formal complaint has been lodged regarding the incident so far. It is suspected that the shop owner may have avoided approaching the police as the cylinder being used at the shop was a domestic LPG cylinder.

The incident has drawn attention amid reports of LPG shortages in some areas.

Earlier, in January 2025, Kodad police had arrested a person in connection with LPG cylinder thefts and recovered 39 cylinders.