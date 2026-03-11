LPG Crisis: No Tea, Breakfast to Hostellers in Cyberabad’s IT Corridor

Hyderabad: IT Corridor Hostels Association in Hyderabad declared that tea and coffee may not be served temporarily to hostellers due to shortage in supply of commercial LPG cylinders. It said that tiffins and other time-consuming or high oil-consumption breakfast items will be avoided. The Association has taken the decision due to the ongoing US, Israel, and Iran war.

In a message circulated to hostellers, the Association made it clear that tea and coffee may not be served temporarily apart from chapathi, dosa, puri, and other time-consuming or high oil-consumption breakfast items. Depending on the situation and scarcity, some curries and extra food items may be temporarily stopped.

Food items like rice and other basic meals will be served until the gas shortage situation improves. Self-cooking facilities will be temporarily stopped. “We request all hostel owners to implement alternate cooking methods and kindly inform guests about the situation, the Association said.

“We are currently facing a gas cylinder shortage from today onwards. To reduce gas consumption and manage the situation, we request all hostel owners to follow the below guidelines until the situation improves,” the Association said.