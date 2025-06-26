Low Making Charges in GRT Jewellers', GRT Gold for All

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers has announced a special initiative for its patrons, GRT GOLD FOR ALL, featuring low wastage (VA) starting from just 5 per cent. With this initiative, customers can enjoy lower making charges, effectively reducing the overall cost of their jewellery. This move makes it easier and more affordable for everyone to own the jewellery they love.

For the same budget, customers can now bring home more gold, sometimes even an extra gram, making this initiative not just economical but truly rewarding.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, G.R. Anand Ananthapadmanabhan, managing director of GRT Jewellers, said, “When money gradually comes into our hands, buying gold or other jewellery becomes a way of life passed down through generations. With the unpredictability of gold prices these days, we are launching ‘Gold for All’ as a goal towards making fine jewellery truly accessible.”

G.R. Radhakrishnan, managing director, GRT Jewellers, added, “For more than 60 years, we have been blessed with the trust of the people. We understand their needs, and with open arms, we welcome everyone to GRT to purchase their treasured jewellery.”

Founded in 1964 as a modest venture, GRT Jewellers has grown into one of the most respected names in the jewellery industry, known for its superior quality, exquisite craftsmanship, and enduring relationships with customers. Today, it offers a wide range of gold, diamond, platinum, silver, and gemstone jewellery across 65 locations.