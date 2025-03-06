Lovers Die by Suicide in Karimnagar Over Fear of Marriage Refusal

Karimnagar: Fearing refusal to their marriage, lovers died by suicide in Karimnagar on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Kumar (24), a resident of Chityalapalli in Choppadandi mandal, and Alekhya (21), from Bhupalpatnam in the same mandal.

The duo had been in a relationship for quite some time. They resorted to the extreme step, fearing that their union would be opposed by their family members, locals said.

Police reached the spot, and a case has been registered.