Lovers Die by Suicide in Karimnagar Over Fear of Marriage Refusal

Karimnagar: Fearing refusal to their marriage, lovers died by suicide in Karimnagar on Thursday.
The deceased have been identified as Arun Kumar (24), a resident of Chityalapalli in Choppadandi mandal, and Alekhya (21), from Bhupalpatnam in the same mandal.
The duo had been in a relationship for quite some time. They resorted to the extreme step, fearing that their union would be opposed by their family members, locals said.
Police reached the spot, and a case has been registered.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
