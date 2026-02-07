Love Letters, Demonetised ₹1,000, ₹500 Notes Found In Medaram Hundis

WARANGAL: Officials counting cash and valuables from hundis at the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara have found personal letters, including love notes and legal petitions, alongside money and ornaments. The hundis also contained a mix of currency and valuables. Along with gold and silver ornaments, officials recovered foreign currency and demonetised ₹1,000 and ₹500 notes. Officials said the obsolete notes appeared to have been offered symbolically.

The counting began this week at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Hanamkonda, where officials opened donation boxes collected during the biennial tribal festival. According to officials, several devotees placed handwritten letters in the hundis, treating the ‘Vana Devatalu’ as divine arbiters of personal and family issues.

Among the letters were notes written by young devotees seeking divine intervention in romantic relationships and marriage-related matters, including parental opposition. Officials said the letters reflected personal appeals rather than formal offerings. In addition, officials found petitions relating to land disputes, family conflicts and marital issues. Some letters were written in the format of legal representations, seeking a divine resolution to long-pending property and domestic disputes.

The counting process was formally inaugurated by minister for endowments Konda Surekha at the venue on February 5. Over 500 staff and volunteers are engaged in the exercise under CCTV surveillance to count the contents of more than 800 hundis.

Officials said only a small number of hundis have been opened so far and the process is expected to continue for about a week.