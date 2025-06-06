Love Dispute Turns Fatal, Teen Killed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy died following an altercation with a group of six teenagers who allegedly assaulted him. A preliminary postmortem report confirmed chest injuries as the cause of death. Police have detained all six accused and are awaiting a dental age test to determine whether one of them is a minor or an adult.

All names are being with held to protect the identity of the minors.

According to sources, the accused got into a tiff with the teen for alleged stalking of his sister. The accused’s sister and the minor boy were allegedly in a relationship while they were residing in Neredmet. After the girl’s family shifted to Sainathnagar, she slowly started disconnecting him and the teen grew angry.

He eventually learnt that she was talking to her neighbour and that could be the reason she stopped talking to him. He started stalking the minor girl and even confronted the duo, which raised a serious conflict.

The girl’s brother became aware of the stalking and warned the teen to stop. A verbal spat ensued, and both challenged each other to meet near at A.S. Rao Nagar. While the teen arrived alone, the accused came with five friends.

The argument turned violent and the group punched the deceased multiple times — particularly three to four blows to his chest. Passers-by separated them. The injured teen returned home, collapsed and was rushed to hospital, where he died during treatment.

The short opinion from the postmortem confirmed chest trauma as the cause of death.

Kushaiguda police have registered a case and booked the six boys. Officials are awaiting the results of the age verification test for one of the accused. Based on the findings, any minors will be sent to a juvenile facility, while any adult among them will be presented before a regular court.