Loud on ‘Vote Chori’, Silent on ‘MLA Chori’: KTR Questions Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: The BRS on Thursday slammed the Congress’ top leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over their “conspiratorial silence” over the 10 BRS MLAs who later joined the Congress.

“Rahul Gandhi keeps talking about vote chori. What about the brazen MLAs chori’ in Telangana by his party? Is stealing MLAs not worse than stealing votes? Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed of the undemocratic and unconstitutional admission of BRS MLAs into his party,” BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said.

In a statement, Rama Rao demanded a response from Rahul Gandhi on the statements of “the defected MLAs who are claiming they did not switch parties. The Congress’s role in this shameless chori proves its double standards, and Rahul Gandhi must answer.”

Rama Rao said all the turncoat MLAs posed for pictures alongside Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, wearing that party’s scarves, in Delhi. This being the case, “Do you, Rahul Gandhi, stand by the denials by the MLAs now?” Rama Rao asked.