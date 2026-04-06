Lotus Bloomed in Khanapur Municipality, Says Kishan Reddy and NRR

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said that the BJP scored a resounding victory in the Khanapur municipality chairperson election even after the Congress government and its leaders indulged in misuse of power and undemocratic tactics.

In his social media post, Kishan Reddy extended congratulations to Ankam Mounika on her election as Khanapur municipal chairperson. “Overcoming the Congress’ misuse of power and undemocratic tactics, the resounding victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Khanapur municipality stands as a true triumph of democracy,” he said and wished party workers and leaders for their tireless efforts in ensuring the victory.

BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao said that the party victory in Khanapur was truly special because it came in the face of every undemocratic tactics by the local Congress MLA, misuse of power by the government and dedicated the triumph to the party workers.

Ramchander Rao congratulated Nirmal MLA and party’s Assembly floor leader A. Maheshwr Reddy, district party president Ritesh Rathore, Adilabad MP Gudam Nagesh and party workers for their hard-fought victory

BJP state chief official spokesperson N.V. Subhash said that the victory is a direct answer to the "clandestine' tactical alliance between the Congress and MIM. Following the exposure of their tie-up in Nizamabad, the same pattern was visible in Khanapur, but ultimately failed.