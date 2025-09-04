Lorry Unions Object Forced Use In Idol Transport

Hyderabad:Lorry unions have raised objections against the forcible use of their vehicles for transporting Ganesh idols during the immersion processions, alleging harassment by the transport department and police.

In a complaint to the Telangana Director General of Police, the Telangana Lorry Owners’ Association said that every year during Vinayaka immersion, officials within the HMDA limits and surrounding areas pressurise them to provide vehicles. They argued that the fixed tariffs were too low compared to the operational costs, leaving drivers and owners at a loss.

Union president Manchireddy Rajender Reddy said, “Our lorries are engaged in transporting rice, pulses, bricks, cement and other essential commodities under prior commercial agreements, including interstate commitments. Forcibly diverting them leads to business losses, accidents, traffic issues and financial strain.” He also pointed out that hundreds of devotees often travel in goods vehicles during immersion, which violates transport laws and leaves drivers vulnerable to criminal cases in case of mishaps.

The association urged the DGP to direct officials not to compel lorry owners and to use only those vehicles that are offered voluntarily.

Responding to the allegations, transport department officials said that in most cases, pandal organisers themselves arrange vehicles. For those unable to do so, the department, along with the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti, engages transport vehicles at fixed rates. “This is being done in the service of the public and devotees, and the same system continues this year,” an official said.

Fixed Tariff for Ganesh Idol Transport

· Trailers/Tuskers: Rs 33,000 (including fuel and driver batta)



· Heavy Goods Vehicle (10–12 tyres): Rs 4,500 + Rs 500 fuel + Rs 500 driver batta

· Heavy Goods Vehicle (6 tyres): Rs 3,000 + Rs 500 fuel + Rs 500 driver batta

· Medium Goods Vehicle: Rs 2,000 + Rs 500 fuel + Rs 500 driver batta

· Light Goods Vehicle: Rs 1,500 + Rs 500 fuel + Rs 500 driver batta

· Tata Ace: Rs 1,000 + Rs 500 fuel + Rs 500 driver batta