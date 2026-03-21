Lorry Loaded with Firecrackers Catches Fire in Kothur
The incident occurred when the load in the lorry came in contact with a high-tension wire on the main road
Hyderabad: A lorry allegedly loaded with firecrackers caught fire at Manikyammaguda in Kothur police station limits on Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred when the load in the lorry came in contact with a high-tension wire on the main road. The lorry was completely damaged in the incident. A fire tender from Kothur rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within an hour.
The police diverted the traffic Manikyammaguda in the interest of motorists.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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