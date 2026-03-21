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Lorry Loaded with Firecrackers Catches Fire in Kothur

Telangana
21 March 2026 3:33 PM IST

The incident occurred when the load in the lorry came in contact with a high-tension wire on the main road

Lorry Loaded with Firecrackers Catches Fire in Kothur
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A lorry allegedly loaded with firecrackers caught fire at Manikyammaguda in Kothur police station limits on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: A lorry allegedly loaded with firecrackers caught fire at Manikyammaguda in Kothur police station limits on Saturday afternoon.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news fire accident firecrackers Kothur police 
India Southern States Telangana 
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