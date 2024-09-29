Lorry hits parked passenger bus; 2 dead

Hyderabad: A parked passenger bus was rammed by a lorry at Choutuppal on Saturday, killing two persons. Nine others, including the lorry driver, were injured. Whether the lorry driver was overspeeding, or if he was drunk is yet to be ascertained. Police has booked a case against him.

The private bus had started from Khammam at 12 midnight, bound for Miyapur. The incident took place around 2.40 am when the driver and a few passengers got down from the bus after it broke down. Other reports said smoke from the AC unit forced the driver to halt the bus on the roadside, when the lorry rammed into it.

Highway patrol and Choutuppal police reached the spot on receiving information and moved the injured to nearby hospitals. According to Adibatla sub-inspector Yadhava Reddy, the deceased were Y. Ravindra Teja, 25, and Pala Satish Kumar Reddy, 46, both natives of Khammam.