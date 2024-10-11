Lorry catches fire on Hyderabad- Vijayawada highway, no casualties reported

Hyderabad: A speeding lorry carrying cement bags collided with a divider on NH-65 near Chityala in Nalgonda district and caught fire on Friday.



The lorry's diesel tank burst and the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. The driver managed to jump out and escape unharmed.



No casualties were reported in the incident. However, traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway was halted due to the intense fire.



Fire safety personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames. The lorry was en route to Mallampet in Kodad with a load of cement bags.

