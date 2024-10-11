 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Lorry catches fire on Hyderabad- Vijayawada highway, no casualties reported

Telangana
DC Web Desk
11 Oct 2024 7:50 AM GMT
Lorry catches fire on Hyderabad- Vijayawada highway, no casualties reported
x
A speeding lorry carrying cement bags collided with a divider on NH-65 near Chityala in Nalgonda district.

Hyderabad: A speeding lorry carrying cement bags collided with a divider on NH-65 near Chityala in Nalgonda district and caught fire on Friday.

The lorry's diesel tank burst and the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. The driver managed to jump out and escape unharmed.
No casualties were reported in the incident. However, traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway was halted due to the intense fire.
Fire safety personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames. The lorry was en route to Mallampet in Kodad with a load of cement bags.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Speeding Car Hyderabad- Vijayawada Highway Nalgonda 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick