 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Lorry Catches Fire in Nizamabad

Telangana
DC Correspondent
8 Sept 2025 11:37 AM IST

The incident occurred when the lorry was heading towards Nagpur with parcels

Lorry Catches Fire in Nizamabad
x
A container lorry caught fire at Indalwai toll plaza in Nizamabad district on Monday triggering panic among the motorists. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: A container lorry caught fire at Indalwai toll plaza in Nizamabad district on Monday triggering panic among the motorists. However, no one was injured.

The incident occurred when the lorry was heading towards Nagpur with parcels. Flames erupted from the diesel tank when the lorry reached the toll plaza. The staff at the toll plaza tried to douse the flames but in vain. On receiving information, a fire tender reached the spot and extinguished the flames.

The fire-fighters said the exact reasons behind the fire were yet to be ascertained. But as per preliminary reports, the fire could have originated from the diesel tank.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
nizamabad district fire accident diesel tanker 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X