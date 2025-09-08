Lorry Catches Fire in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A container lorry caught fire at Indalwai toll plaza in Nizamabad district on Monday triggering panic among the motorists. However, no one was injured.

The incident occurred when the lorry was heading towards Nagpur with parcels. Flames erupted from the diesel tank when the lorry reached the toll plaza. The staff at the toll plaza tried to douse the flames but in vain. On receiving information, a fire tender reached the spot and extinguished the flames.

The fire-fighters said the exact reasons behind the fire were yet to be ascertained. But as per preliminary reports, the fire could have originated from the diesel tank.