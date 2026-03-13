Lord Srinivasa Kalyanam Held With Grandeur at Induru Tirumala

NIZAMABAD: “The celestial wedding (Kalyanam) of the Lord means the welfare of the entire world. Merely witnessing the Lord’s Kalyanam removes all sins,” said Devanatha Jeeyar Swamy during the sixth day of the Brahmotsavams when the Lord’s Kalyanam was performed on Friday at the Induru Tirumala temple following the morning Yagna rituals. Endowments minister Konda Surekha attended the ceremony and received the blessings of the deity. She appreciated temple chief trustee Narasimha Reddy for constructing the temple with the intention of serving society and promoting spiritual knowledge.

The minister said she felt fortunate to participate in the ceremony and added that devotees who are unable to visit Tirumala Tirupati temple could experience similar devotion at the Induru Tirumala temple.

Devanatha Jeeyar Swamy also said that participating in the Lord’s Kalyanam grants the spiritual merit equivalent to performing Kanyadanam.

A large number of devotees from surrounding villages attended the ceremony.

Among those present were film producers Dil Raju and Shirish Reddy, actor Ashish, and temple trustee Narasimha Reddy. Others who attended included Vijaya Simha Reddy, Ramulu, Praveen, Prithvi, Narala Sudhakar, Narsa Reddy, Rajeshwar, Ramesh, Bhaskar, Narender, Murali, priests Yagnacharyulu Ananta Acharya, Sampath Kumar Acharya and Rohit Kumar Acharya, among others.