Lord Lakshminarsimha Swamy Adorned as Matsya Avataram at Yadagirigutta

Nalgonda: On the third day of the annual Brahmotsavams at Yadagirigutta temple on Friday, Lord Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy was adorned in the ‘Matsya Avataram’ attire and presented to devotees.

In the early hours, priests performed avahanam rituals in the yaga shala at the hill shrine. Amid Vedic chants, the deity was decorated in the form of Matsya Avataram, one of the ‘Dasha Avatarams’ of Lord Sri Maha Vishnu.

The deity was later taken in a procession through the mada streets, during which priests explained the significance of the Matsya Avataram to devotees. In the evening, Sesha Vahana Seva was conducted at the temple.

Temple executive officer Bhavani Shanker said special arrangements had been made at the kalyana katta, pushkarini and within the temple premises in view of the expected heavy rush of devotees on Saturday and Sunday.