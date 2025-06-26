Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) will host a grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Kukatpally on June 27. The procession will commence at 2.30 pm from Maisamma Temple in Hydernagar and conclude at Metro Garden around 8 pm.

The event is expected to attract thousands of devotees, with the procession featuring a majestic chariot carrying Lord Jagannath, Lord Baladeva, and Goddess Subhadra. Prabhuji Maha Shringa Das, the president of Iskcon Kukatpally, highlighted that the divine trio are rarely seen outside the inner sanctum and make a special appearance on this day to bless the devotees. He emphasised that the chariot procession will be a grand spectacle, drawing people from all over the city.

Following the Rath Yatra, special pujas will be organised under Iskcon’s banner. These will include Kolata, Garbha, traditional dances, bhajans, and kirtans to honour Lord Jagannath. Anjani Kumar Agarwal, former state president of the Agarwal Samaj, has called on devotees to come in large numbers to witness the event and receive the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

FDDI trains 22 retired defence personnel

Hyderabad: The Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), under the ministry of defence, has partnered with the Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) to provide a short-term certificate course in retail management for 22 retired defence personnel. This initiative aims to equip ex-servicemen with skills that will support their transition to civilian careers.

The course focuses on essential areas like customer service, inventory management, sales techniques, and modern retail operations, ensuring the participants gain industry-relevant expertise. Similar training programmes are also being held at other FDDI campuses across the country.

Brigadier Rohit Mehta, additional director general of DGR, and commander Rahil from the Directorate Resettlement Zone joined the session virtually, emphasising the importance of such initiatives. “This programme reflects our commitment to equipping our personnel with the skills and support they need for a successful second career,” said Brigadier Mehta.

Commander Rahil highlighted that FDDI Hyderabad’s expertise in retail training will significantly empower ex-servicemen to succeed in the civilian job market. Dr. Narsimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy, executive director of FDDI Hyderabad, expressed pride in supporting veterans, noting, “Their discipline and commitment will give them an edge in the retail sector.”

GHMC wins Golden Globe Tigers Award

DC Correspondent

Hyderabad, June 25

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been awarded the prestigious Golden Globe Tigers Award 2025 in the Intelligent Transportation category. The award ceremony took place at the Pullman Kuala Lumpur city centre hotel and residences in Malaysia.

The recognition acknowledges GHMC’s successful implementation of the Adaptive Traffic Signal Control System (ATCS) across Hyderabad. This system has significantly reduced traffic congestion, improved vehicle flow, and encouraged eco-friendly practices.

The ATCS project was carried out in collaboration with the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police commissionerates, along with Arcadis IBI Group. It spans 280 traffic intersections and 94 pelican signals across the city. The system leverages CDAC’s CoSiCoSt technology, featuring vehicle-actuated control, coordinated signal synchronisation, solar power integration, and central monitoring.