L’Oréal to Open World’s First Beauty-Tech Hub in Hyderabad in November

Davos: The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation secured yet another Global Capability Centre (GCC) investment, this time in beauty-tech. To be inaugurated in November 2026 in Hyderabad, the L'Oreal facility would be the world's first GCC in beauty-tech niche.

The decision was announced during the delegation's meeting with Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer, L'Oréal. The CEO expressed delighted to setup a large-scale beauty-tech GCC in Hyderabad, with a massive investment.

The GCC will serve the world-renowned cosmetics company as a global innovation, technology, data, and supply chain hub. This new facility will support L'Oréal's digital transformation, AI, and analytics initiatives worldwide, boosting Hyderabad's growing status as a key center for global enterprise operations. Tech solutions generated from the Hyderabad GCC will be supplied to our facilities all around the world, Hieronimus explained.

The cosmetics company invited Hon'ble Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Hon'ble Minister D. Sridhar Babu for the GCC inauguration in November of 2026.

Minister Sridhar Babu recalled that CM Revanth Reddy was very keen to bring L'Oreal's GCC investment to Hyderabad, with all possible support from government side.

The Minister pitched that Hyderabad is the best destination for investments and that the state government is ready to extend full support to the global investors. He added that the state is leading in the GCC space for not just med-tech and health-tech sectors but also creating new categories like beauty-tech - opening up new opportunities in the GCC space. He said several hospitality majors like Marriott are setting up GCCs in Telangana. Major global companies such as Vanguard, Netflix, McDonald's, Heineken, Jaggaer, and Costco Wholesale have recently chosen Hyderabad to set up their GCCs.

During the meeting, the delegation explained about the launch of Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH). Responding to this, the CEO said it is very interesting to learn about the AI Innovation Hub.

Special Chief Secretary, ITE&C, Industries, Sanjay Kumar invited L'Oreal to explore manufacturing in Hyderabad, apart from the GCC investment. "Considering the widespread ecosystem and infrastructural advantages of our state, we would like L'Oreal to consider Telangana in its future manufacturing plans."

Hieronimus responded positively, showing interest in exploring future investments in a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.