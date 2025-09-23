Loose Gravel Claims 488 Lives in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The recent rain spells are bad news for city roads. Among its several effects on the roads, the rain loosened the gravel on roads, a hazard as dangerous as it is overlooked. The recent accident at Mehdipatnam X Roads in Raidurgam, which claimed the lives of two youngsters, has once again highlighted the dangers of loose gravel on city roads.

Police said the car involved in the crash suffered a tyre burst before hitting a two-wheeler, killing both riders instantly. While tyre bursts are often linked to overspeeding, poor maintenance or heat, road engineers say loose gravel — particularly during rains — can cause skidding and strain on tyres, raising the risk of accidents.

In July, a two-wheeler rider died in Rampalli, Keesara, after tripping on loose gravel left unattended on the road and being run over by a bus. That accident revealed seven similar fatalities on the same stretch earlier.

Dr S.P. Anchuri, infrastructure consultant and chairman of the Construction Utility Forum (FOCUS), explained: “Gravel accumulates when heavy rains wash away asphalt binding. Loose stones scatter across junctions and curves. When vehicles brake suddenly or turn, tyres lose grip. Two-wheeler riders are the most vulnerable.” He added that the problem was caused by poor planning and road design.

From Chikkadpally, Musheerabad and Secunderabad to stretches like Shaikpet, Raidurgam, Kondapur and LB Nagar, loose gravel has become a source of distress for both motorists and pedestrians. Two-wheeler riders face the highest risk of skidding, while four-wheelers often suffer punctures, bursts or accidents when braking near curves.

Guruvaiah Reddy, a motorist from Raidurgam, said, “These are dangerous. After almost falling thrice, I stopped using such stretches and always choose the cleaner side of the road. One doesn’t just suffer injuries from falling off a two-wheeler but also from the gravel itself.”

The scale of the issue is stark. In 2025, the Rachakonda commissionerate road safety department recorded 488 deaths caused by gravel-related accidents. Another 2,344 motorists were injured. Despite the numbers, officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department remained unresponsive when contacted.