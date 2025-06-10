Loose Chunnis, Sleeping Kids A Road Risk

Hyderabad: With schools reopening this week, road safety concerns, especially for preschoolers riding on two-wheelers with parents, have come under focus. As parents rush to drop off or pick up children, traffic police and school authorities warn that unsafe practices—like loose sarees or chunnis flying while riding or children sleeping on bikes—could lead to accidents.

“Accidents are common in such cases, especially when chunnis or sarees get caught in wheels. Parents also make kids stand or sit on the fuel tank, which is unsafe,” said Rahul Hegde, DCP (traffic), Hyderabad. He urged parents to drive carefully and added, “Schools must also arrange staff to help students alight safely when parents or private vans arrive.”

He warned that autorickshaws ferrying children would be strictly monitored. “Three-seater autos can carry only six children. Overloading will attract a challan of `100 per extra child.”

Schools say they are working to raise awareness. Sophie Reena Leo, principal of Johnson Grammar School, said, “We regularly hold safety sessions and invite traffic police to speak to parents. We also insist on helmets for children.” She added that their school sensitises both management van and private van drivers and deploys staff to manage traffic during pick-up and drop timings.

Hegde pointed as per a government order, schools must designate parking areas and ensure staff are available to assist children while boarding or alighting from vehicles.

A mother dropping her three-year-old daughter at a preschool in Habsiguda admitted she sometimes rides in a hurry. “Once, my pallu got caught near the wheel. Luckily, other commuters alerted me in time. Since then, I tie it tightly. But many others don’t realise the danger.”

Another parent, Nishath Anjum, said, “It’s stressful if my child dozes off, especially on the return trip. I talk to them and ask them to hold me tightly. I have seen some parents use belts, but not all do.” She added, “I feel unsafe in a saree and make sure to tuck it in. I also tie my chunni tight, but there’s always fear it could get stuck. I avoid crowded routes, make my child wear a helmet and skip riding in the rain or when my child is unwell.”

Anjum said many parents don’t use helmets for kids or ride with multiple children on one bike. “They don’t realise the risk. More awareness campaigns could help.” Traffic officials said collaboration between schools, police, and parents is key to improving road safety for children.