Lone Survivor Shoaib Lost His Parents In Saudi Mishap

Hyderabad:Mohd Abdul Shoaib, the only survivor of the bus crash near Medina in Saudi Arabia, lost his parents in the accident on Monday, his family members here said. His brother Mohd Abdul Sameer and his family, who had joined the family on the pilgrimage, chose to stay back in Mecca.

Mohd Abdul Ahad, a cousin of Shoaib, said, “We have got to know that Shoaib called (his brother) Sameer (in Mecca) and told him about the bus accident and how he survived.” The family hailed from Natrajnagar, Jhirra.



Shoaib was sitting near the driver when the bus crashed into diesel tanker. According to one report, he broke open a window and jumped to safety. Ahad said Shoaib’s parents Mohd Khadeer and Ghousiya Begum died in the accident.



Five members from a family from Mughalnagar were among the victims: Irfan Ahmed, his wife Humera Nazneen, their children Izaan and Hamdan, and his mother Sabiha Sultana.



Two brothers of Ahmed reached Haj House to arrange for the last rites of the family. They said Ahmed and his family members spoke to them on Sunday and said they were leaving for Madina where they had planned for a long time to offer prayers.

A childhood friend of Ahmed said, “Irfan’s family is shattered and is unable to speak due to loss of their loved ones. My friend was kind-hearted, and good natured and well-known among family and friends.”