Lone Padmalpuri Kako Temple Attracts Adivasis for Diwali Gussadi Fete

Adilabad: Adivasis worship Padmalpuri Kako, whom they consider the grandmother of the Gussadis and the guardian of their traditional instruments. The Kako Bai temple is located at Gudirevu village on the banks of the Godavari River in Dandepalli mandal of Mancherial district.

Adivasi leaders say that Gond Adivasi kings once ruled the region where Adivasi families have lived for generations on both sides of the Godavari River, in the erstwhile Karimnagar and Adilabad districts. The Gond rulers had also built a fort on the riverbank at Gudirevu village.

The Padmalpuri Kako Gussadi Dandari Ustavalu began on October 10 and will continue until October 23. The traditional darbar was held at the Padmalpuri Kako temple on Friday. Devotees from the erstwhile Adilabad, Bhadrachalam, and Karimnagar districts, as well as from Hyderabad, visited the temple and performed special pujas to Kako Bai.

Hundreds of Adivasi devotees and Gussadis gathered to have darshan of Ethmasarpen and seek her blessings during Diwali, which is the most important festival for Adivasis. Many parents name their children after Ethmasarpen.

The goddess, popularly known as Ethmasar Pen, meaning “mother” to the Gussadis and Dandaris, is closely associated with the traditional instruments used during Gussadi and Dandari celebrations held during Diwali. The Padmalpuri Kako temple is the only shrine in the Gondwana region linked to the Gussadis.

Kako means grandmother and is revered as a powerful deity who blesses Adivasis with health and prosperity. Most Adivasi youth who take part in Gussadi performances during Diwali visit the Padmalpuri Kako temple to seek the blessings of Ethmasarpen.

Adivasis offer special pujas and perform traditional Gussadi dances within the temple premises during the Diwali festivities.

However, the historical and ancient Padmalpuri Kako temple of Ethmasarpen (Gussadi) has been neglected by successive governments and now stands in a dilapidated condition.

“Adivasis regard Ethmasarpen as their wealth and take pride in preserving their unique traditions and cultural heritage linked to Gussadi and Dandari celebrations, passing them on to future generations,” said senior Adivasi leader and Girijan Corporation chairman Kotnak Tirupati.

Tirupati, who organised annadanam for devotees on the occasion, said the Padmalpuri Kako Bai temple is the only shrine in India dedicated to Ethmasarpen, the powerful Pen (god in Gondi). “Every year, thousands of Adivasis visit the temple to seek blessings from Kako Bai before becoming Gussadis during Diwali,” he said.

He added that facilities for devotees at the Padmalpuri Kako Bai temple need to be improved and assured that he would bring the matter to the notice of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to secure funds for the temple’s development.







