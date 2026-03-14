Lone Candidate Absent in Nagarkurnool Exam

Hyderabad:An intermediate student from a gurukul school, who was the only candidate allotted to a centre in Nagarkurnool district, failed to turn up for the examination on Saturday.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) had made elaborate arrangements for the student to appear for the general bridge course Mathematics‑I paper at Government Junior College for Boys, Nagarkurnool. As per rules, an invigilator, chief superintendent and attendant were deployed at the centre.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nagarkurnool nodal officer Ramana said whenever a single or more students apply in a district, only one centre is designated. This year, only one first‑year student registered, but he did not appear.



Meanwhile, 4,037 of the 37,915 students registered for the first‑year Public Administration Paper‑I and Bridge Course Mathematics‑I for BPC candidates were absent. The Board said examinations were conducted smoothly and peacefully, with zero malpractice cases.