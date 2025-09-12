London–Hyderabad Flight Returns to Heathrow

Hyderabad: A British Airways service (flight BA277) from London to Hyderabad was disrupted on Wednesday when it was forced to return to Heathrow shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.

The aircraft departed at 3.10 am local time on September 10 and was scheduled to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in the early hours of September 11. Flight tracking data showed the plane climbed to 32,000 feet before turning back over Belgium. It circled at 29,000 feet for about 30 minutes to burn fuel and landed safely at Heathrow roughly 90 minutes after departure.

RGIA officials said 185 passengers were due to arrive on the cancelled flight. “The airline declared a technical issue at the source, which also led to the cancellation of the return flight from Hyderabad to London. Passengers departing from RGIA were accommodated on alternate flights,” an airport spokesperson said.

British Airways confirmed the technical snag but did not disclose further details. The aircraft was later moved to a remote stand at Heathrow.

BJP chief hails ‘Razakar’ for historic accuracy

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao praised the film ‘Rajakar: The Silent Genocide Of Hyderabad’ after a special screening here on Thursday, describing it as a stark portrayal of atrocities committed by Razakars during the Nizam’s rule.

He lauded producer Guduru Narayana Reddy for delivering a historically grounded narrative that highlighted sites such as Bairanpalli, Gundrampalli and Parakala, and for depicting the struggles of rural communities and the resistance led by groups like Arya Samaj. Rao said the film served as an important reminder of Hyderabad’s fight for freedom.

Announcing that BJP workers would organise screenings across Telangana, Rao urged youth to watch the film as part of the lead-up to Telangana Liberation Day on September 17. The celebrations at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad will feature defence minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest.

He appealed for widespread public participation and called on citizens to hoist the national flag in every village to honour martyrs of the liberation struggle.

2 nabbed with 17 kg ganja at Sec’bad station

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP), Secunderabad, in coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), apprehended two alleged peddlers at Secunderabad railway station on Thursday and seized 16.9 kg of dry ganja valued at `8.47 lakh. The contraband was being smuggled from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, to Delhi.

The accused were identified as Chandra Prakash, 22, a roadside cloth trader from Chandni Chowk, Delhi, and Zamila Khatoon alias Noori, 19, a homemaker from Madhanpur Khadar, New Delhi. A third accused, Paran Khan, is absconding.

Police said Chandra Prakash, addicted to ganja and alcohol, met Paran Khan, a known supplier, on Facebook last month. Paran offered ganja at `1,200 per kg, prompting Prakash to arrange `20,000 with help from Khatoon, who wanted a share of profits. The duo transferred the money via UPI, collected the consignment in Vizianagaram on September 10, and boarded the Visakha Express to Delhi via Secunderabad.

On the morning of September 11, they were intercepted at Secunderabad during a surprise joint check. Both allegedly confessed to carrying the ganja in their backpacks. Police also seized two mobile phones.

Jewellery theft cracked in city

Hyderabad: Saifabad police, in coordination with CCS Hyderabad, cracked a jewellery theft and recovered 173 gold and diamond ornaments weighing 850 grams and valued at Rs 1.5 crore.

Central Zone DCP K. Shilpavalli said the accused, Chadawa Ronak, 24, a marketing executive with Shanaya Diamonds in Mumbai, and his associate Mohd Hasnain Habiya, 22, a student, were arrested near Nampally railway station on Thursday. The stolen property was recovered intact.

The case came to light after jeweller Nipun Shah lodged a complaint against Ronak, who had been entrusted with ornaments stored at Vijay Shankar Lal Jewellers, Basheerbagh, for marketing in Hyderabad. Police said Ronak took the ornaments and fled with his associate.

Investigators revealed the duo were under financial stress due to heavy IPL betting losses. Ronak, who joined Shanaya Diamonds in April, exploited his access to the jewellery. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended them, and they confessed to the crime.

Both were remanded to judicial custody. Police advised jewellers to verify employee antecedents carefully and urged the public to remain alert to suspicious activity.