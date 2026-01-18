Lokesh, Purandeswari Pay Tribute to NTR on 30th Death Anniversary in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh and BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari paid rich tributes to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) on his 30th death anniversary on Sunday.

They visited the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad, where they offered floral wreaths at his memorial and observed a moment of silence. A large number of TDP leaders, party cadres and admirers also assembled at the ghat to pay their respects.

Actor Kalyan Ram also arrived at the NTR Ghat and offered tributes. The memorial was decorated with flowers under the supervision of the NTR Trust. On the occasion, a photo exhibition highlighting NTR’s illustrious journey in cinema and politics was organised, drawing the attention of visitors and supporters.