 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Lokesh, Purandeswari Pay Tribute to NTR on 30th Death Anniversary in Hyderabad

Telangana
18 Jan 2026 8:42 AM IST

TDP leaders, supporters gather at NTR Ghat; floral tributes and photo exhibition held

Lokesh, Purandeswari Pay Tribute to NTR on 30th Death Anniversary in Hyderabad
x

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh and BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari paid rich tributes to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) on his 30th death anniversary on Sunday.

They visited the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad, where they offered floral wreaths at his memorial and observed a moment of silence. A large number of TDP leaders, party cadres and admirers also assembled at the ghat to pay their respects.

Actor Kalyan Ram also arrived at the NTR Ghat and offered tributes. The memorial was decorated with flowers under the supervision of the NTR Trust. On the occasion, a photo exhibition highlighting NTR’s illustrious journey in cinema and politics was organised, drawing the attention of visitors and supporters.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Minister Nara Lokesh NTR Ghat Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X