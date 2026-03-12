Lokesh Assures Vijaya Dairy Quality Concerns Raised by TGDDCF

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh assured that the issues raised by Telangana Vijaya Dairy Chairman Gutta Amith Reddy would be reviewed.

In a posted on ‘X’, he said, “Your concerns are noted and reviewed. APDDCF conducts periodic quality testing and has initiated random market sampling. It has also been directed to obtain the CALF–NDDB test reports from TGDDCF for verification and further necessary action.”

“Marketing by State Dairy Federations beyond their borders is consistent with the One Nation, One Market vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Quality and consumer health remain paramount priorities for the government of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

He made these observations while responding Reddy’s post on ‘X’, Reddy said, “I would like to draw your kind attention to a serious concern regarding the AP Dairy Federation (APDDCF) and the use of the Vijaya Dairy brand.”

“The APDDCF has franchised ghee production to M/s Meghana Foods, which sources and packs ghee from Kanhan Dairy, Gujarat. Samples tested by CALF, NDDB reportedly found traces of vegetable fat markers (β-sitosterol and high linoleic acid), indicating possible adulteration and non-compliance with FSSAI standards, raising concerns about consumer health.”

“The franchisee has no link with dairy farmers or milk cooperatives in the Telugu states and has no local procurement or processing infrastructure. Yet, it reportedly sells over 100 tonnes of ghee per month in Hyderabad under the Vijaya Dairy brand, projecting it as a premium AP Dairy product—risking damage to the credibility of the trusted Vijaya brand.”

“Furthermore, the current franchise model adopted by APDDCF does not ensure stringent quality oversight by the Andhra Pradesh government. It also does not meaningfully support the livelihoods of dairy farmers or strengthen milk cooperatives. Instead, the federation appears to earn only a small margin on milk sales (around Rs.1 per litre) and a nominal royalty on ghee sold under the brand.”

In effect, AP Dairy seems to be selling the trusted Vijaya brand—an institution built by dairy farmers of the Telugu states—without proportionate benefit flowing back to the cooperative ecosystem. Additionally, use of the Vijaya brand by district unions such as Krishna, Kurnool and Nellore beyond their district boundaries is creating market distortion and adversely impacting Telangana Dairy Federation, which continues to directly procure from farmers and operate its own processing infrastructure.

“I humbly request the Andhra Pradesh government to kindly review and cancel the franchise arrangements of APDDCF and prevent unauthorised use of the Vijaya brand by district union registered under MACS Act, beyond their district jurisdictions.”

“Your intervention will help protect consumer health, preserve the credibility of the Vijaya brand, and strengthen dairy farmers and milk cooperatives,” Reddy added.