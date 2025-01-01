Lokayukta orders cases against funds misuse

Karimnagar:The Telangana Lokayukta, Justice C.V. Ramulu, on Tuesday directed district collector to register criminal cases against those involved in misappropriation of funds in Buggaram gram panchayat in Jagtial district.

The Lokayukta also directed the collector for a personal investigation into the matter and to take appropriate action against the guilty as early as possible.

The district unit president of the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) party, Chukka Ganga Reddy, along with villagers had repeatedly filed complaints during the BRS government regarding large-scale misuse of funds in Buggaram GP limits including creation of fake and illegal MBs, forged records and fake bills.

After reviewing the complaint, evidence and clarifications by district panchayat officials, Justice Ramulu conducted an investigation and issued an order. A copy of the order was received by Ganga Reddy through a registered post on Tuesday.

Speaking to media, Ganga Reddy alleged that despite multiple inquiries into misuse of funds, no action was taken against officials who were involved in wrongdoing. The officials abused powers, disregarded laws and the district collector’s orders.

He filed a complaint on September 22 with the Telangana Lokayukta, presenting strong evidence against the officials. After going through the case, the Lokayukta issued orders for personal investigation and filing of criminal cases against the accused, he added.