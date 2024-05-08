Lok Sabha Polls: Venkatesh urges people to vote in good number

Top
8 May 2024 6:59 AM GMT
Venkatesh with Congress leaders in a roadshow.

Hyderabad: Seasoned actor Daggubati Venkatesh has hit the campaign trail in Khammam to seek support for his kin and Congress candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy on Tuesday.

According to reports, he participated in a roadshow along with the party candidate from Mayuri centre to Yellandu cross roads via old bus stand, ZP centre and old collectorate. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, MP Renuka Chowdhary attended the roadshow.
Addressing the crowds, Venkatesh asked them to remember the third button on the EVM and elect Raghuram Reddy. “Voting was the people’s responsibility and everyone should vote in the election," he said.
According to reports, public and fans of the actor turned up in large numbers for his roadshow, which lasted for about two hours,
On work front, Venkatesh is doing varied roles these days including comedy-caper ‘F2’ and played a vigilante in ‘Saindhav’ and has teamed up with director Anil Ravipudi for another action-based entertainer.


