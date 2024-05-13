Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded voter turnout of 52.34 per cent in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections till 3 PM.



Zaheerabad recorded the highest turnout with 63.69 per cent and Hyderabad had the least voting percentage at 29.47%.

These are the voter turnouts in each constituencies: Adilabad - 62.44%, Peddapalli - 55.92%, Karimnagar - 58.24%, Nizamabad - 58.70%, Zaheerabad - 63.96%, Medak - 60.94%, Malkajgiri - 37.69%, Secunderabad - 34.58%, Hyderabad - 29.47%, Chevella - 45.35%, Mahbubnagar - 58.92%, Nagarkurnool - 57.17%, Nalgonda - 59.91%, Bhongir - 62.05%, Warangal - 54.17%, Mahabubabad - 61.40% and Khammam - 63.67%.

Polling is underway in the State in 17 constituencies and it will end by 6 pm.