Political VIPs lead voting in Telangana

The voting for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana on Monday saw several VIPs casting their ballots during the early hours of polling, and calling on people to exercise their franchise.Among those who voted before noon were Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, leader of the opposition and BRS party president K Chandrashekar Rao, and several other ministers, MPs, and MLAs across the state.Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his wife Geetha Reddy, and his daughter, cast his vote in the polling booth at the Zilla Parishad Boys High School in Kodangal in Mahabubnagar constituency, while Chandrashekar Rao, accompanied by his wife Shobha, voted in Chintamadaka village of Medak constituency.In Secunderabad constituency, BJP state president and candidate from the constituency voted at Deekhsha Model School booth in Barkatpura area, while in the Hyderabad constituency, AIMIM president and sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote at St Faiz School booth in Vattapally. The BJP’s Madhavi Latha, who is squared off with Owaisi, voted in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment which is also seeing a bypoll for the MLA seat.Among those who were early voters included several ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Konda Surekha, Damodar Rajanarsihma, Seethakka, and Ponnam Prabhakar. Among the BJP leaders those who exercised their right to vote early were Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar, Arvind Dharmapuri in Nizamabad, and Dr K Laxman in Musheerabad. Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya in the city for the election, accompanied by his family, cast his vote at the JV High School in Ramnagar area.Many BRS leaders including the party working president KT Rama Rao, senior leader T Harish Rao, and others too cast their votes early in the day.