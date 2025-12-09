Lok Bhavan, Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad Get Bomb Threat Email
After searching Lok Bhavan and Praja Bhavan thoroughly, the bomb disposal squad declared that it was a hoax email
Hyderabad: Praja Bhavan and Lok Bhavan (Raj Bhavan) in Somajiguda received a bomb threatening email leaving the Hyderabad police and the security personnel on the tenterhooks.
The miscreant in the name of Vasuki Khan sent an email to the Governor's office informing that a conspiracy is being hatched to explode the office. The bomb disposal squad was pressed into service to check the premises.
A similar bomb threatening message was received to Praja Bhavan in Somajiguda.
After searching Lok Bhavan and Praja Bhavan thoroughly, the bomb disposal squad declared that it was a hoax email. However, the Punjagutta police are investigating the origin of the email to identify those who were behind it.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
