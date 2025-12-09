Lok Bhavan, Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad Get Bomb Threat Email

The miscreant in the name of Vasuki Khan sent an email to the Governor's office informing that a conspiracy is being hatched to explode the office. The bomb disposal squad was pressed into service to check the premises.

A similar bomb threatening message was received to Praja Bhavan in Somajiguda.

After searching Lok Bhavan and Praja Bhavan thoroughly, the bomb disposal squad declared that it was a hoax email. However, the Punjagutta police are investigating the origin of the email to identify those who were behind it.