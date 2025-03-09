Lok Adalat Settles 4.8 Lakh Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: Over 4.8 lakh pending and pre-litigation cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday at the Nampally, Rangareddy and City civil courts. The Lok Adalat was conducted to provide speedy justice through quick and amicable settlements.

In the Nampally criminal courts, 2,08,488 compoundable criminal cases, including excise violations, cheque bounce cases, electricity theft, e-petty cases, and traffic challans, were settled.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sessions Judge B. Suresh stressed the role of police, lawyers and litigants in ensuring the success of Lok Adalat and asked people to make use of the platform for quick dispute resolution. Thirtysix Lok Adalat benches were set up across the Nampally, Manoranjan, Secunderabad, railway courts, and the Integrated Court Complex.

In Rangareddy district, 1,87,692 cases were settled with Rs 20.03 crore provided to the litigants. Thirty benches were set up across the court premises. These benches handled criminal cases eligible for compromise. Rangareddy District Judge and DLSA chairman Shashidhar Reddy encouraged litigants to utilise Lok Adalats, pointing out that they could reclaim their court fees.

In the Hyderabad city civil courts, 1,401 cases were resolved, including 683 pending and 718 pre-litigation cases, with a total settlement amount of Rs 39.31 crore. Chief Judge Y. Padma and other senior judges supervised the proceedings.

The Lok Adalats are held every three months and act as a mediation platform for resolving disputes, ensuring both parties benefit from the settlements while helping the underprivileged by resolving pending compoundable cases.