Lok Adalat on Nov. 15 to Settle Revenue, MACT Cases

HYDERABAD. A special Lok Adalat will be conducted to settle the pending cases related to service and revenue matters, apart from Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) cases on November 15.

Following directions of Telangana High Court Chief Justice, and Patron-in-Chief of Telangana State Legal Services Authority, the High Court judge Justice K. Lakshman, who is also the Chairman of High Court Legal Services Committee, conducted a meeting with officials of Revenue, Insurance Companies, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and Singareni Collieries Company Limited, to discuss the modalities for settling several petty service and revenue matters and MACT cases, according to a press release.

Y. Nagi Reddy, Vice Chairman and Managing Director TGSRTC, Makarand, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, S. Shirisha Reddy, DGM, (Law) Singareni Collieries Company Limited, Government Pleader-Revenue and Standing Counsel of respective Companies and Corporation participated in the meeting.