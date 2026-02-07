Lok Adalat: 62,96,540 Cases Disposed of in Telangana in 2025

Hyderabad: As many as 62,96,540 pending and pre-litigation cases were disposed of in 2025 through Lok Adalats in Telangana, according to the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Of the total 62,96,540 cases, around 35,11,386 were related to pre-litigation cases and 27,85,154 pertained to pending cases. Over 1245 cases were settled through mediation in 2025. The highest number of cases was disposed of in 2024.

A whopping 1,47,57,119 cases including pending and pre-litigation cases were resolved in 2024 through Lok Adalats. Around 11,424 received legal assistance from legal services clinics in 2025-26 up to November 2025, the Ministry said.

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) is a statuary body established under the Legal Services Authorities (LSA) Act, 1987. The NALSA regularly conducts review meetings with State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs) to assess the impact of legal aid services.

Simultaneously, all-India meetings of legal services authorities are held to evaluate the overall functioning of legal services institutions. During these meetings, officials from State and District Legal Service Authorities provide valuable feedback on the effectiveness of legal aid services.

The Central government is implementing a Central Sector Scheme, Legal Aid Defense Counsel System (LADCS) Scheme across the Country including Telangana through NALSA with an aim to provide free legal aid in criminal matters to the beneficiaries eligible under Section 12 of the LSA Act-1987.

As on December 30, 2025, Legal Aid Defense Aid Counsel (LADC) offices are functional in 33 districts in the State of Telangana with 141 full time Defence Counsels to provide dedicated legal representation from early stages of criminal cases till the appellate stage.

This was stated by the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal while replying to a question raised by the BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri in Lok Sabha on Friday on legal aid services and access to justice in Telangana.