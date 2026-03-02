Locals Unearth 800-Year-Old Inscription In Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: A 12th century inscription, which recorded the donation of land to a temple of Lord Narasimha Swamy, has been unearthed with the efforts of a woman sarpanch of Upparipalli village in Nagarkurnool district.

Though the inscription was already decoded and published by the state heritage department, the curiosity of locals led to the inscription being re-excavated and erected along a rocky surface.

Geetha Reddy, sarpanch of Upparipalli, said the inscription was found while clearing vegetation during Shivaratri. “Seeing its neglected condition, they decided to take it out. Villagers believed the temple was 200 years old and were shocked to learn about its much older history,” she added.

Dr E. Sivanagireddy, an archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation, who visited and inspected the site, said the inscription slab got buried deep in the ground a few years ago.

According to Dr Reddy, who was working with the heritage department then, had decoded the inscription and recorded the donation of lands to Lord Narasimha Swamy of Mamindlapally by Nalla Bhima, a Kanduri Chola chief on December 29, 1122 CE.

Dr Reddy said the villagers were curious to know the details of the inscription and understand its contents. With the efforts of Geetha Reddy, the inscription slab was unearthed. Later, Dr Reddy read the inscription and informed the villagers about its contents. He suggested the sarpanch and locals to safeguard it by shifting to the local school or Panchayat office.