Locals See Red Over Shanthikhani

Adilabad: The People of a few villages are opposing the extension of the existing Shanthikhani Longwall underground coal mine in Mandamarri area in Bellampalli Assembly constituency in Mancherial district. They said the project, located 3 km from Bellampalli town, will create environment and drinking water issues besides affecting their agricultural fields.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is planning expansion of the longwall project and the Telangana State Pollution Control Board conducted a public hearing on March 6. The board is planning to conduct a second public hearing on the issue.

The affected villages included Akenapalli, Lingapur, old Bellampalli, Batwanpalli, Perkapalli and Gurajala.

SCCL officials said they will not acquire additional land for the project and there will be no environment pollution nor depletion of the ground water table. On the contrary, the project will create fresh jobs.

The SCCL officials said they will develop tanks and take up de-siltation in existing tanks in affected villages. People of affected villages met the officials of the regional office of Telangana State Pollution Control Board and appealed to them not to give pollution clearance to the project.

The villagers also met Bellampalli MLA Gaddam Vinod and requested him to take steps for the closure of the project as it affects the lives of people.