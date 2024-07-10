Locals Rescue Father, Three Children from Drowning in Abdullapurmet Lake

Hyderabad: A businessman from Meerpet, along with his three children on board, attempted to commit suicide by driving his car into Imamguda tank within Abdullapurmet police limits Wednesday morning. The video of the incident went viral on social media.



According to Meerpet CI, the brother of the businessman, Ashok Kumar, informed Meerpet police at 6.30am that his brother had gone missing along with his three children. When locals found the four sinking in the tank, they rescued them with ropes.





After that, they were taken to Abdullapurmet police station, who recorded a GD statement of the children - Abhignya, Saharsha and Sridhar. According to Abdullapurmet CI, no case was registered with Abdullapurmet police because the children said the incident occurred 'accidentally'.

"There were some issues between Ashok and his wife which were resolved before the Meerpet police officials. I was on patrol duty at night and was not in the station in the morning. As a result, we could not record Ashok's statement. Since the recorded statement of the children does not suggest it was a suicide attempt, no case was registered from our side," the CI said.