Locals Loathe Deplorable Conditions Around Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: The area behind Gandhi hospital has turned into major health hazard with the overflowing drainage water and mud making it dangerous for pedestrians and vehicular traffic. The situation worsens because of trucks, construction vehicles and autos that are parked illegally along the road.

Maheshwari, who works as a compounder at the hospital, said “We have to reckon with this ordeal every day. Water overflows whenever it rains and the resultant smell is awfully nauseating.”

Workers near the mortuary have reported that waste dumped close to their area also creates a terrible smell and adds to the unhygienic conditions.

Subbah Raju, a watchman at the hospital, explained that GHMC workers clean up the waste and often dump the trash back into the drainage, which blocks them further.

Patients and their attendants visiting the hospital have also expressed their worries.

One patient stated, “We come to the hospital to get cured but it seems like the hospital grounds need to be cleaned first.”

Anwar Hussain, a teacher from a private institute, and a patient said that the pigeon feeding points in and around the hospital premises are even more dangerous.

Efforts to contact concerned water board and civic body officials went in vain as they did not respond to numerous calls.