Locals Beat Up Journalist After Alleged Extortion Threat

Hyderabad: A journalist from a media house was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten up by locals after he reportedly threatened to complain to HYDRAA about their unfinished structures within the Ameenpur police station limits in Sangareddy on Saturday.

According to reports, the journalist - Santosh Naik - allegedly took pictures of unfinished structures and claimed that the structures were built on encroached land. He reportedly tried extorting money by threatening people that he would complain to HYDRAA regarding the same, as per the locals.

A video of the incident is being circulated on social media platforms. In the video, locals are seen alleging that the journalist demanded money and threatened them, and so, they beat him up. They had later handed him over to the Ameenpur police.