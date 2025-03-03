Local Body Polls: AICC In-Charge to Focus on BJP Seats in TG

Hyderabad: AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan is all set to strengthen the party in constituencies currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a strategic move aimed at bolstering the ruling party ahead of the upcoming local body elections, Natarajan has initiated a series of constituency-wise meetings with party leaders.

Starting on Tuesday, she will chair meetings across various parliamentary constituencies to assess and strengthen Congress's position. Interestingly, her focus is on Lok Sabha seats that were won by the BJP in 2024.

The first meeting will assess the party's position in Medak and Malkajgiri parliamentary constituencies, followed by Adilabad, Karimnagar and Peddapalli. Of these, Medak, Malkajgiri, Adilabad, and Karimnagar were won by BJP candidates, while Peddapalli remains a Congress stronghold.

In her bid to rejuvenate the party’s base, she has instructed ministers, in-charge ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and candidates who contested in these districts to attend the meetings, which will serve as a platform to look into the causes that saw Congress lose and how the party can regain ground.

The local body elections, which are likely to be held after June, will be crucial for Congress's political strategy. Natarajan's meetings are expected to focus on strengthening the party's grassroots network in the run-up to these elections.

Approximately 10 BRS legislators had joined Congress, and there are speculations that these defections could trigger by-elections. A Supreme Court verdict on their fate is expected in the coming weeks.

While BJP and BRS will target the Congress government and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Natarajan’s focus will be on identifying gaps at the constituency level and formulating plans to address them.