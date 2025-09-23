Local Body Poll Aspirants Anxious Over Quota Secrecy

ADILABAD: Leaders aspiring to contest the upcoming local body elections are facing anxious moments as the state government has kept reservations for MPTC, ZPTC, and Sarpanch posts confidential.

Many leaders are eagerly awaiting the announcement of seat reservations to decide their electoral prospects. Panchayati raj officials and village secretaries remain tight-lipped, even as leaders frequently visit gram panchayat offices seeking information.

Political leaders across parties are trying to ascertain reservation details. Congress leader Madhukar from Ankoli village in Adilabad Rural mandal said village secretaries were under pressure due to the continuous stream of enquiries. He added that while voter lists have been displayed at gram panchayat offices, some leaders are preparing to field their wives and daughters if seats are reserved for women.

Serious discussions are underway over the state government’s decision to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs in local body elections. While some leaders predict legal challenges that could stall the process, others remain hopeful that the government will soon issue both the election notification and the GO implementing the quota.

According to official figures, Adilabad district has 4,49,981 voters, including 2,30,313 women, 2,19,652 men, and 16 others. Mancherial district has 3,76,676 voters (1,91,015 women, 1,85,646 men, and 15 others). Komaram Bheem Asifabad has 3,53,895 voters (1,77,269 women, 1,76,606 men, and 20 others). Nirmal district has 4,49,302 voters, comprising 2,35,485 women, 2,13,805 men, and 12 others.