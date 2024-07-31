Loans of over 65K farmers waived in erstwhile Adilabad district

Adilabad: Loans of 14,623 farmers ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh totalling to ₹153.34 crore have been waived off under the second phase of loan waiver in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Tuesday.

Collector Venkatesh Dhotre said the amount will be deposited into the farmers' bank accounts for the loan waiver. He asked the farmers to approach the control room and mandal agriculture officers if they face any problem in getting crop loan waivers.

In Adilabad district, 17,647 farmers benefited from the waiver of loans that totalled to Rs 201.83 crore. Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah distributed cheques of crop loan waivers to some of the farmers on the occasion.

In Nirmal district, 19,058 farmers received crop loan waivers worth Rs 200.17 crore. Collector Abhilasha Abhinav distributed a few cheques to the farmers.

In Mancherial district, 14,104 farmers received loan waivers to the tune of Rs138.46 crore. District collector Kumar Deepak distributed some of the bank cheques to the beneficiary farmers.