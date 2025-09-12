Loan Seeker Falls Victim To GST Fraud In Hyderabad
A private employee falls victim to a GST fraud after seeking a loan. He not only was made to believe that his loan will be granted, but his personal documents are now in the hands of the fraudsters, according to Hyderabad CCS sleuths who launched a probe.
The victim, a 25-year-old private employee from Rajendranagar, was searching for a loan due to his low income, eventually received a WhatsApp message from a person claiming to represent a firm namely One Step Solutions and addressed his need for the loan. The fraudster further asked him to share sensitive personal documents, including Aadhaar, PAN, bank statements, electricity bill, passport-size photo, his mother’s Aadhaar card and even his mobile OTP. He was also instructed to maintain a balance of `2,000 in his bank account. He was in the belief that his loan will be sanctioned in a couple of days, but to his surprise, no loan amount was ever credited. Later, he was told he was ineligible. The victim only assumed that would be conclusion, little did he knew it was the launch of a GST fraud.
The victim mentioned in his complaint that he received a GST welcome letter, followed by a visit from GST officials. Since he was not available then, he was asked to come down to the office and meet deputy state tax officer. The complainant added that GST registration was fraudulently obtained in his name and huge financial transactions amounting to crores of rupees had already been made. The fraudulent entity created in his name was Dasari Enterprises. “My personal credentials were misused to generate fake invoices and pass fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) without any actual supply of goods or services,” he stated.
The complainant then filed a case with the CCS police and requested action against the fraudsters.