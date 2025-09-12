Loan Seeker Falls Victim To GST Fraud In Hyderabad

The victim, a 25-year-old private employee from Rajendranagar, was searching for a loan due to his low income, eventually received a WhatsApp message from a person claiming to represent a firm namely One Step Solutions and addressed his need for the loan. The fraudster further asked him to share sensitive personal documents, including Aadhaar, PAN, bank statements, electricity bill, passport-size photo, his mother’s Aadhaar card and even his mobile OTP. He was also instructed to maintain a balance of `2,000 in his bank account. He was in the belief that his loan will be sanctioned in a couple of days, but to his surprise, no loan amount was ever credited. Later, he was told he was ineligible. The victim only assumed that would be conclusion, little did he knew it was the launch of a GST fraud.