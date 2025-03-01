Loan demand remains strong in Telangana, says SLBC report

Hyderabad: Banks in Telangana have seen deposits growing by Rs 36,915 crore to Rs 8,16,868 crore for the quarter ended December 2024. Total advances or loans extended by the banks in the state grew by Rs 74,865 crore to Rs 10,53,924 crore during the same period.

The credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio stood at 129.53 per cent at the end of the quarter, indicating a strong demand for loans, according to a report of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC).

Rajesh Kumar, chief general manager, SBI, Hyderabad Circle, and the lead banker, presented the performance of the banks in Telangana during the quarterly review meeting of the SLBC on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and SLBC-Telangana convenor, SBI GM Prakash Chandra Baror, were present.

During the first three quarters in financial year 2024-25, banks disbursed short-term production loans amounting to Rs 58,791 crore, achieving 64.75 per cent of the target. For agriculture and allied sectors, the banks disbursed Rs 49,964 crore as loans, 81.56 per cent of the target.

Banks disbursed education loans amounting to Rs 487 crore and housing loans amounting to Rs 2,781 crore under the priority sector.