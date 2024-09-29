llegal foetal tests in Kamareddy, doctor arrested

Nizamabad: Illegal foetal tests in Kamareddy district came to light following the arrest of Dr Praveen Kumar by Maharashtra police on Friday night. People from Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka had been visiting Kamareddy for foetal tests. A woman from Udgir taluka in Latur district, Maharashtra, approached Dr Praveen Kumar for a foetal test and subsequent abortion.

The incident sparked controversy in Maharashtra, and local police registered a case. During the investigation, they identified Dr Praveen Kumar's involvement and, with the assistance of Kamareddy police, arrested him. Udgir rural police registered a case and are continuing their investigation.

Dr Praveen Kumar, a government doctor at Gandhari Mandal Headquarters Hospital in Kamareddy district, also ran the Samanvitha private hospital in Kamareddy.

Previously, he operated Kousalya Hospital in Kamareddy, which was shut down by state medical and health officials on July 14, 2021, for allegedly conducting illegal foetal tests and abortions. The hospital was seized after a decoy operation by officials.

Following the closure, Praveen Kumar established the Samanvitha Fertility Centre in Kamareddy. In July, the delivery of a woman and the subsequent sale of her newborn daughter led to a police case. Nine people, including Dr Praveen Kumar, his father Nadpi Siddi Ramulu, and others, were arrested for selling the baby. Due to violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC PNDT) Act, officials also seized Samanvitha Hospital.

Although the hospital was reopened after obtaining a stay order from the High Court, allegations of illegal foetal tests and abortions persisted. Reportedly, Rs 25,000 was charged for foetal tests, and Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 for abortions, depending on the gestation period.

Surprisingly, neither the health department nor the police could take action against the Samanvitha Fertility Centre. Using an illegal network, people from three states sought abortions at the hospital, allowing errant doctors to profit from their unlawful activities. Srinivas, a private employee, told Deccan Chronicle that corrupt doctors were able to bypass the system by offering bribes to continue their illegal operations.

When contacted, Kamareddy SP Ch. Sindhu Sharma confirmed Dr. Praveen Kumar's arrest by Maharashtra police. She stated that Udgir rural police in Latur district, Maharashtra, are investigating the case.



