Livelihood Support Committee Formed for Families Relocated from Musi Riverbed

Hyderabad: The government has constituted a consultative livelihood support committee for ensuring a smooth transition of the families residing in houses on the Musi riverbed to state government’s 2BHK houses.

According to the order issued on Saturday, the priority has also been given to ensure education and academic continuity.



The committee comprises 14 officials with the chief executive officer of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) as its chairperson and GHMC commissioner as its vice-chairperson. The other members include, directors, commissioners, joint managing directors and secretaries of the SC welfare, minority welfare and school education departments and Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS).



Officials of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL) and Telangana Mass and Social Organisations (T Mas) are also part of the committee.

The committee should submit to the government in 30 days, an action plan and implementation and mechanism.

The committee will map Anganwadi centres near the 2BHK units where the families are shifted to, and facilitate admissions for children from 0-6 years. A detailed action plan will be developed, to ensure sustainable livelihood opportunities and skill training for shifted families, focusing on women self-help groups (SHGs). They will be provided interest-free loans and bank linkages.

The urban community wing of the GHMC will conduct a detailed survey on livelihoods to facilitate bank linkages through MEPMA.



It will collaborate with the SC/ST and BC, minority corporations to ensure that eligible individuals benefit from various welfare schemes of the government.

Resource persons from the education department will conduct a survey of the students from the families, map nearby schools and residential welfare schools in order to facilitate admissions for students.