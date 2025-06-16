Hyderabad: Live Wire Snaps, Kills 2 Sleeping on Footpath

Hyderabad: Two unidentified persons died when a 11KV electric wire snapped, while they were asleep at the pavement on the Sagar Ring Road in LB Nagar, at 2 am on Saturday. Officials claimed that the cable snapped after a vehicle hit an electricity pole.

According to LB Nagar inspector K. Vinod Kumar, the two deceased were homeless. The police learnt of the incident when locals who witnessed the incident dialled 100. The police reached the spot and shifted the charred bodies to the Osmania mortuary for postmortem examination.

A case was registered under Section 194 of the BNSS and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Speaking of the incident, electricity officials stated that the metal rod in the polymer pin insulator on the pole related to the 11KV Chintal Kunta feeder was damaged, causing the electric wires to snap. However, after an unidentified vehicle hit the pole, the pin insulator rod was cut.

Locals on the spot claimed otherwise. They said that the electricity department was just shifting blame. “They do not carry out any maintenance work. The state government must provide a compensation of `1 crore to the kin of the victims, which the electricity department extends to its own employees in case of any tragedy,” said a local.

Four Idol Makers Touch Live Wire, Get Electrocuted

Four workers engaged in making Ganesh idols at a roadside spot on the outskirts of Korutla in Jagtial district were electrocuted when they came in accidentally came in contact with live electric wires. The four workers died on the spot.

Officials said the workers were making a tall idol at their stall near an electric pole. When the workers climbed the scaffolding to complete some work at the top of the idol, they came in contact with live wires. Flames broke out immediately, accompanied by a loud noise.

Locals at the spot, their colleagues and passers-by tried to rescue the workers by trying to move away the power cables. However, the four died on the spot, police said. As per the information, those who tried to rescue the victims also sustained minor injuries.

Police reached the spot in receiving information, shifted the bodies of the victims to the government hospital for post-mortem and commenced investigations.