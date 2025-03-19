 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

LIVE: Bhatti Vikramarka Presents ₹3.04 Lakh Crore Budget for 2025-26

Telangana
DC Correspondent
19 March 2025 10:29 AM IST

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who holds the Finance portfolio presented the budget in the House.

LIVE: Bhatti Vikramarka Presents ₹3.04 Lakh Crore Budget for 2025-26
x
Telangana Budget - 2025

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who holds the Finance portfolio, presented the budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, with an outlay of ₹ 3.04 lakh crore.

For the year 2025-26, Bhatti proposed a total expenditure of ₹ 3,04,965 crore, with ₹ 2,26,982 crore allocated for revenue expenditure and ₹ 36,504 crore for capital expenditure.

"The Congress government is working towards transforming Telangana into a 1,000 billion dollar economy in 10 years. At present, the size of our state economy is 200 billion dollars," said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday.

Bhatti also said that the government is already effectively implementing several schemes like Mahalakshmi, Rythubharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Indlu, and pension distribution under Cheyutha.

Proposed Budget allocations to various departments:

  • Animal Husbandry Department: ₹ 1,674 crore
  • Civil Supplies Department: ₹ 5,734 crore
  • Education Department: ₹ 23,108 crore
  • Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department: ₹ 31,605 crore
  • Women and Child Welfare Department: ₹ 2,862 crore
  • Youth Services Department: ₹ 900 crore
  • Scheduled Castes Welfare: ₹ 40,232 crore
  • Scheduled Tribes Welfare: ₹ 17,169 crore
  • Backward Classes Welfare Department: ₹ 11,405 crore
  • Handlooms: ₹ 371 crore
  • Minority Welfare Department: ₹ 3,591 crore
  • Industries Department: ₹ 3,527 crore
  • Information Technology Department: ₹ 774 crore
  • Energy Department: ₹ 21,221 crore
  • Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department: ₹ 12,393 crore
  • Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department: ₹ 17,677 crore
  • Irrigation & Command Area Development Department: ₹ 23,373 crore
  • Roads & Buildings Department: ₹ 5,907 crore
  • Tourism Department: ₹ 775 crore
  • Sports Department: ₹ 465 crore
  • Forests & Environment Department: ₹ 1,023 crore
  • Endowments Department: ₹ 190 crore
  • Home Department: ₹ 10,188 crore.


Live Updates

2025-03-19 04:59:07
>Load More
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana budget 2025 Telangana budget session 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X