LIVE: Bhatti Vikramarka Presents ₹3.04 Lakh Crore Budget for 2025-26
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who holds the Finance portfolio presented the budget in the House.
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who holds the Finance portfolio, presented the budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, with an outlay of ₹ 3.04 lakh crore.
For the year 2025-26, Bhatti proposed a total expenditure of ₹ 3,04,965 crore, with ₹ 2,26,982 crore allocated for revenue expenditure and ₹ 36,504 crore for capital expenditure.
"The Congress government is working towards transforming Telangana into a 1,000 billion dollar economy in 10 years. At present, the size of our state economy is 200 billion dollars," said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday.
Bhatti also said that the government is already effectively implementing several schemes like Mahalakshmi, Rythubharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Indlu, and pension distribution under Cheyutha.
Proposed Budget allocations to various departments:
- Animal Husbandry Department: ₹ 1,674 crore
- Civil Supplies Department: ₹ 5,734 crore
- Education Department: ₹ 23,108 crore
- Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department: ₹ 31,605 crore
- Women and Child Welfare Department: ₹ 2,862 crore
- Youth Services Department: ₹ 900 crore
- Scheduled Castes Welfare: ₹ 40,232 crore
- Scheduled Tribes Welfare: ₹ 17,169 crore
- Backward Classes Welfare Department: ₹ 11,405 crore
- Handlooms: ₹ 371 crore
- Minority Welfare Department: ₹ 3,591 crore
- Industries Department: ₹ 3,527 crore
- Information Technology Department: ₹ 774 crore
- Energy Department: ₹ 21,221 crore
- Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department: ₹ 12,393 crore
- Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department: ₹ 17,677 crore
- Irrigation & Command Area Development Department: ₹ 23,373 crore
- Roads & Buildings Department: ₹ 5,907 crore
- Tourism Department: ₹ 775 crore
- Sports Department: ₹ 465 crore
- Forests & Environment Department: ₹ 1,023 crore
- Endowments Department: ₹ 190 crore
- Home Department: ₹ 10,188 crore.
Live Updates
- 19 March 2025 12:44 PM IST
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in 119 assembly constituencies
The Telangana government has decided to establish Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in 119 assembly constituencies across the state. Through these centers, economically backward youth from rural areas will have the opportunity to receive free coaching for Group-1, Group-2, and other competitive exams.
- 19 March 2025 12:44 PM IST
ITIs as Advanced Technology Centres
The process of transforming 65 government industrial training centres across the state into Advanced Technology Centres to provide skill training to 1 lakh people annually is underway.
With the support of Tata Technology Services, these training centers offer 9 long-term and 23 short-term courses, along with bridge courses to address skill gaps, enabling the youth of Telangana to acquire the necessary job skills.
- 19 March 2025 12:42 PM IST
Young India University
Established on 150 acres in Mucharla, the university aims to create 30,000 jobs annually. In collaboration with the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) under the Singapore government, we are providing specialized training to the master trainers.
- 19 March 2025 12:40 PM IST
Hajj 2024" pilgrimage saw a record 11,446 devotees from Telangana
The "Hajj 2024" pilgrimage saw a record 11,446 devotees from Telangana, making it a historic milestone for the state.
- 19 March 2025 12:38 PM IST
Issuance of New Ration Cards
Understanding the aspirations of the people, we have taken the decision to issue ration cards to all eligible individuals and also to ensure that they receive fine rice. The process of issuing new ration cards and adding family members’ names officially began on January 26, 2025, says Bhatti Vikramarka.
- 19 March 2025 12:33 PM IST
₹20,616.89 crores worth of loans have been waived for 25.35 lakh farmers
Telangana government has waived farm loans up to ₹2 lakh. So far, ₹20,616.89 crores worth of loans have been waived for 25.35 lakh farmers. This decisive action has cleared the loans of farmers, enabling them to access new agricultural loans with ease.
- 19 March 2025 12:31 PM IST
Affordable housing around Hyderabad for low-income and middle-class families
A new initiative is underway to develop satellite townships around Hyderabad along the Outer Ring Road (ORR). These townships will feature affordable housing communities, making homeownership more accessible for low-income and middle-class families.
- 19 March 2025 12:28 PM IST
Rajiv Arogyasri: Free medical coverage limit has been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh
The Rajiv Arogyasri Scheme, designed to provide health security to the underprivileged, is being implemented as part of the Cheyutha initiative. Under this scheme, the free medical coverage limit has been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, benefiting 90.10 lakh families living below the poverty line.
- 19 March 2025 12:26 PM IST
₹22,500 crore for Indiramma Housing Scheme
The Indiramma Housing Scheme was launched in March 2024, with a policy decision to grant house ownership in the name of women. Under this scheme, the government has sanctioned 4.5 lakh houses, with a minimum allocation of 3,500 houses per constituency, at an estimated cost of ₹22,500 crores.
- 19 March 2025 12:24 PM IST
Telangana releases ₹1,775.15 crore for Gruha Jyothi Scheme
Under the Gruha Jyothi Scheme, households in Telangana consuming up to 200 units of electricity are provided free electricity. The scheme is benefiting 50 lakh families across the State.