LIVE: Bhatti Vikramarka Presents ₹3.04 Lakh Crore Budget for 2025-26

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who holds the Finance portfolio, presented the budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, with an outlay of ₹ 3.04 lakh crore.

For the year 2025-26, Bhatti proposed a total expenditure of ₹ 3,04,965 crore, with ₹ 2,26,982 crore allocated for revenue expenditure and ₹ 36,504 crore for capital expenditure.

"The Congress government is working towards transforming Telangana into a 1,000 billion dollar economy in 10 years. At present, the size of our state economy is 200 billion dollars," said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday.

Bhatti also said that the government is already effectively implementing several schemes like Mahalakshmi, Rythubharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Indlu, and pension distribution under Cheyutha.

Proposed Budget allocations to various departments: